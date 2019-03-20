|
Charles Richard "Rich" Pennell
Plymouth/Shiloh - Charles Richard "Rich" Pennell, 84, a lifelong resident of the Plymouth/Shiloh area, died March 18, 2019 at Fisher Titus in Norwalk. Born on April 11, 1934 in Mansfield, Rich was the son of the late Elmer and Lois (nee Amstutz) Pennell and was a 1953 graduate of Shiloh High School.
Rich farmed his entire life and worked for Shelby Business Farms for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He was also a Ripley Township Trustee for 12 years. Rich was a member of both the Delphi Methodist Church and the Shiloh Methodist Church. He liked to hunt, especially coon hunting. Rich loved country music, the steel guitar and enjoyed square dancing. An avid sports fan, Rich played baseball in high school, with his team making it to Regionals. Rich enjoyed cheering on his Ohio Sports teams including the Indians, Cavs, Browns and Buckeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret (nee Lofland) Pennell, whom he married on March 10, 1956; children, Richard Dean Pennell and Deborah (Mark) Eshelman; 5 grandchildren, Katie (Eric) Bowmar, Annie (Jason Watson) Pennell, Joseph Dean Pennell, Mindy (Zac) Tuttle and Randi Dorian; 4 great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Charlotte Tuttle, Savannah and Devon Dorian. In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Pennell and sister, Lucille McLaughlin.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, from 4-8 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 W. Main St., Greenwich, Ohio where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Edwards Grove Cemetery. The Pennell family asks those attending to dress casual. Donations can be made to the family for a future memorial fund at the Huron County Fair. Condolences may be given at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019