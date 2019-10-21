Services
Charles Robert Weeks

Charles Robert Weeks Obituary
Charles Robert Weeks

Newark - Charles Robert Weeks, 85, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Charles was born on January 22, 1934, in Mt. Vernon, to Charles W. and Virginia (Busenburg) Weeks. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during peacetime. He enjoyed playing softball, golf and bowling where he met the love of his life, his wife, Lois.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Tim); siblings, Jim, Carol (Harvey), Tom, Bob, Nancy (James) and Gary (Cheryl); grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff), Rob, Matt, Crystal (Billy) and Elaine; great-grandchildren, Aulstin, Samuel, Nevaeh, Zayden, Madeline, Dominic and Cooper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; son, Rick; and siblings, Mary, Margie, Jane and Gail.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Shauck Cemetery.

Published in the News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
