Charles Ronald Foote
Mansfield - Charles Ronald Foote, 86, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019, at his home. He was born August 23, 1933, in Newark, Ohio, to the late Charles Frederick and Winifred "Winnie" (Gutridge) Foote.
He graduated from Newark High School in 1951 and, in 1953, married the love of his life, Katherine Beckley. He earned a Bachelor degree from Ashland College in 1955. He continued his education by earning a Master degree from Akron University. Ron was a well loved teacher and coach with Perrysville and Loudonville schools. He became the school counselor at West Holmes and retired as the Guidance Director at Madison schools. He furthered his working career at North Central State College, finally retiring for good to enjoy the many activities that interested him. Ron's devotion to young people was evident throughout his career and he helped shape the lives of many students. His wisdom and mentoring left lasting impressions on his students. He also served as a basketball referee for the state of Ohio.
Ron was instrumental in developing an apprenticeship program for General Motors employees. He was always busy and enjoyed training and racing Standardbred horses. Travel was one of his favorite activities and he and his beautiful wife, Katherine, enjoyed the winters in Florida, away from the cold months of Ohio. He was always up for a lively game of cards with his many friends. Most of all, he devoted himself to his wife and children and was a loving and caring husband and father. He doted on his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them participate in their various activities. He was their biggest fan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Katherine Foote; two brothers, Gary Foote and Michael (Kathy) Foote; three children, Vicki Linn (Kevin) Bone, Charles Brian (Darlene) Foote and Ronda Kay Shafer; six grandchildren, Kyle, Ian, Cory, Casey, Dylan and Ellyse; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A funeral service officiated by Chaplain Link Briggs will follow at 7:00 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions honoring Ron's memory may be made to the Mifflin Township Fire Department.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 27, 2019