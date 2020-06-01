Charles Tucker
Mansfield - Charles Edward "Bobby" TUCKER, 85, passed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
Mr. Tucker was born on Saturday, December 8, 1934 in Morganton, North Carolina and had lived in Mansfield the past 70 years. Bobby was employed by Ohio Brass and was a member of the group of employees that purchased the company renaming it Mansfield Ferrous Casting. Bobby retired from these companies with a combined total of 25 plus years. He was a quite man who enjoyed watching westerns, Walker Texas Ranger, and Looney Toons. Bobby was very humorous and encouraged humility.
Bobby is survived by his son and caregiver: Robert E. Muhammad "Pucci", Mansfield and his children: Beverly " Baby Doll" Tucker-Thornell, Spring, Texas, Tevin "Tank" Cameron, Petersburg, Virginia, and Alexis "Trezur" Williams, Mansfield; 2 step-children: Kenneth (April) Jackson, and Beverly (Michael) Schafer, Mansfield; 9 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren.
Bobby was preceded in death by his mother Odessa Tucker, Ben Conley who raised him as his own, long time companion LaConnie Jackson, step-son Tony Jackson, 2 grandchildren, Trebbony Hammond-Tucker; Michael Jamar Jackson, and his cousin who was like a brother, Tommy Tucker, Sr.
Private funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.