|
|
Charles William Ash
Mansfield - Charles William Ash, age 68 died on All Saints' Day, November 1, 2019. Charley experienced declining health in his later years. He passed peacefully in his home.
Charley was born March 12, 1951 in Bay City, Michigan. He spent his youth going by Bill and enjoying times at the family cabin on the south branch of the Au Sable River in Roscommon, Michigan. Bill attended Howe Military School from 1965 to 1966. He graduated from Bay City Central high school in 1969. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1974.
Charley followed an EDS position to the GM plant in Mansfield, Ohio.
Charley is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. J. Dean Ash and Evelynne Ash. He is survived by his brother, James Ash (Margaret); one nephew, Stephen Adams; one niece, Mary Garrity (Brad); and two great nephews, Nathan and Jack Garrity. Charley is also survived by a few close friends and his "God sons", Nathan Tucker and Jason Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at Mosaic at Park Avenue Baptist, 296 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio, on December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial to Mosaic at Park Avenue Baptist is preferred. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019