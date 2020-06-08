Charles Xenophon Beachler
Perrysville - Charles Xenophon Beachler was born March 30, 1966, and passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ohio Health Med Central after succumbing to complications from diabetes and heart disease.
Chuck was born in Loudonville; he was the son of Pamela Sue (McMullen)Beachler and the late William James Beachler. Chuck was a lifelong resident of the Loudonville-Perrysville area and 1985 graduate of Loudonville High School, where he was a 3-year varsity letter winner in football where his teams were the first state playoff football team from Loudonville as well as obtaining Regional Championship honors in 1983 and State football playoff qualification in 1984. He was a 4-year varsity letter winner in wrestling where he was Loudonville High School's first state qualifier.
Chuck was an independent truck driver for over 27 years and co-founder of Beachler Trucking, Inc., retiring in 2014. He was a proud supporter of Loudonville and Hillsdale school athletics. Chuck relished watching his son Jarrod compete in wrestling and soccer as well as attending his nieces and nephews and the Leedy girls' many sporting events. Although a friend to many - Chuck's many experiences in the area were accompanied with best friend - Ned Leedy.
He is survived by wife Heidi (Krebs) Beachler, whom he married July 19, 2003; his son Jarrod Strine of Perrysville; brother Chad and Lin Beachler; Mother-and Father-in-Law Dixie and Paul Geraci, Jim (Tommi) Krebs; Brother and Sister-in-Laws, James Krebs, Jeff (Emily) Krebs, Paula (Vince) Geraci, Jennifer Geraci, John Geraci; Nieces and Nephews Shai, Brooke, and Cade Beachler and Ashlynn (Sol) Walker, Madison, Artemisia, Ethan and Lauren Krebs, Bryan Ryder, Taylor, Kayla, and Max Geraci. Uncle John (Mona) McMullen and Aunt Cindy (Lou) Gallardo. Best friend Ned Leedy and Ned's daughters Morgan, Madison, and Alli Leedy, and the center of his world - WJ Dudley his beloved Basset hound.
In addition to his father he was proceeded in death by brother-in-law Robert Geraci.
The Beachler family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville, with a graveside service immediately following at 3:15 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville. Ken Morgan will speak.
Contributions in Chuck's memory to the Loudonville- Perrysville Athletic Booster Club or Hillsdale Athletic Boosters may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Chuck's family
The Beachler family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville, with a graveside service immediately following at 3:15 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville. Ken Morgan will speak.
Contributions in Chuck's memory to the Loudonville- Perrysville Athletic Booster Club or Hillsdale Athletic Boosters may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Chuck's family
Published in News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.