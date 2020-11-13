1/1
Charma R. Ortolf
Charma R. Ortolf

Lexington - Charma R. Ortolf, age 89, of Lexington passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in her home.

She was born April 11, 1931 in Middletown, to Howard and Irene (Beetle) Bell and was graduated from Middletown High School.

On July 23, 1949 she married Edgar "Eddie" Ortolf with whom she celebrated nearly 60 years, before he passed away in 2009. Together they raised their family of three boys.

For nearly 50 years, she worked as an executive secretary for Ted Schluter.

She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adeline's and socializing with Eddie at the Elks Lodge. In her spare time, Charma spent countless hours in her flower beds and watching the birds in her back yard.

Blessed with a warm inviting heart, Charma was never one to judge and became known as "Mom" to many of her sons' friends. She was a friend to many and rarely met a stranger. Her legacy will be one of love and acceptance.

She is survived by her son Randy Ortolf of Lexington; three grandchildren Denise Stemple of Mansfield and her mother Diana Winters, Justin Ortolf of Mansfield and his mother Colleen Shaughency, Andrew Ortolf (Shannon Dewitt) of Mansfield, and his mother Karen Watkins; great grandchildren Olivia Stemple and Kynslee Ortolf; great great grandchildren Aiden Stemple and baby Alayna Stemple due in January; a sister Neva Bell of Franklin; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, sons Dale and Ricke Ortolf, a brother Howard Bell, Jr. and a sister Phyllis Bell.

A graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1 pm in Lexington Cemetery. Pastor Tj Waters will officiate.

Contributions in her memory may be made to STOP (Stop the Overpopulation of Pets).

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
