|
|
Cherri A. Topa
Mansfield - Cherri A. Topa, age 76, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on October 31, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Leonard Nixon and Marion Baker.
Cherri lived every day with a joyous attitude and enthusiasm for all that was fun about life. She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was generous to a fault, from her undivided time to even her belongings. She was the definition of supportive. Her children often chose her company over that of their friends. An advocate for children, she spoke to them with respect and compassion. On Saturday mornings, her home of teenagers would be awoken by lets get ready to rumble!. Cherri had the best one-liners and often used them to defuse stressful situations, even when she did not mean to.
Cherri met her husband, Joseph G. Topa, in high school English class. They reconnected when he got out of the Army and were married 49 years. Cherri had a passion for all animals, including rescuing and fostering animals. Even strays outside were welcomed and cared for. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends and her pets Punkin, God, Grah, Sun, Rocky, and Bubby.
Cherris love of music was passed to her children, from 50s love songs to head-banging heavy metal, her favorite song being Sleigh Ride. She loved flashy clothing and wallpaper, big hairdos and jewelry, and old radio & TV shows, including old westerns. She also loved antiques and furnishings that reminded her of times with her grandmother.
Cherri was fearless. She was a force for her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, and the underdog. As an eternal optimist, she never met a situation she couldn't get through without bravery and humor. Her level of integrity shined daily, always teaching to do the right thing. She left a mark on many peoples' lives, reminding them to always live life to the fullest. She was the perfect fan.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Topa of Mansfield; daughter, Cathy (Jeffrey) Sparks of Mansfield; son, Aaron McNulty of Mansfield; daughter, Robyn McNulty of Ashland; daughter, Cheryl (Nicholas) Jackson of Ontario; son, Christen Topa of Mansfield; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Jeannie Johnson of Mansfield; and more extended family.
In addition to her parents, Cherri was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara M. Au; and niece, Gina Au.
Her family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave. W., Mansfield. A service will then be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020