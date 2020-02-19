|
|
Cheryl D. Bricker
Crestline - Cheryl D. Bricker, 73, of Crestline, passed peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Signature HealthCare, Galion.
Cheryl was born in Ontario, Ohio on September 10, 1946 to the late Eugene Sowers and Veleda (Shrader) Sowers. Cheryl married Terry "Red" Bricker on June 18, 1966 and he survives her.
Cheryl was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1963 and Nationwide Beauty Academy in 1964. Cheryl was a beautician and owner of the Fox's Den in Crestline. Cheryl was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859, Crestline. Cheryl was active in the community, serving with Football Mother's Club, Little League, and President of the Bowling League. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Business & Professional Women's Club. Cheryl enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Cheryl is survived by her sons, Sean (Gina) Bricker, Crestline and Kevin (Laura) Bricker, Huron; four grandchildren, Craig Bricker, Ashley Bricker, Gabrielle Bricker, Benjamin Bricker; two sisters, Rebecca Hart, Burlington, NC, and Lonna Risner, Ontario.
Friends may call on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman Street, Crestline, with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant.
