Mansfield - Cheryl L Harvey age 71, beloved wife of Thomas L Harvey, after an extended illness, passed away on March 6th 2019. Preceded in death by her parents John and Joy, and two brothers. Survived by her 5 Children, Tina (Sam) Colonna, Jennifer (Doug) Kozar, Joseph (Teresa) Campbell, Mark Fletcher and Anngelique; 19 Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren, her Brother, Brian (Cristy) Ward, and many Nieces and Nephews.

The family would like to thank Lisa, Lora and Lori from Ohio Health Hospice. Special thanks to Chaplin Dianna Barr and Pastor Tony Pingatory.

Her body has been donated to OSU for Medical Research.

Please make any Contributions in Cheryl's Memory to OSU Medical Research.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
