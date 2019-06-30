Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors
98 S. Diamond St.
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors
98 S. Diamond St.
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chloe Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chloe Janessa Williams


2016 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chloe Janessa Williams Obituary
Chloe Janessa Williams

Mansfield - Chloe Janessa Williams, entered Heaven on June 26, 2019 and is now safely resting in the arms of God. This precious little girl was born on June 7, 2016, to Clifton John Williams and Kashawn Michelle Hawkins.

Full of life and enviable energy, Chloe was always happy and smiling. She loved meeting new people and never knew a stranger, greeting everyone with hugs and smiles. A beautiful princess with an amazing imagination, she enjoyed playing with other children. One of her favorite activities was going to the zoo which allowed her love of animals to flourish. She loved the night sky, and said "good night" to the moon and stars each evening. Chloe will now forever be a beautiful light shining brilliantly and watching over all of us.

Left to cherish her memory are her mommy, Kashawn "Kasie" Hawkins; daddy, Clifton Williams; eight siblings, Mark Hawkins, Alexis Elliott, Amya Williams, Jordan Williams, Braylon Williams, Deion Williams, Dylan Craig and Nik Goodwill; maternal grandmother, Eileen Hawkins; paternal grandparents, Mary Ann Williams and Larry Williams; uncles, James Hawkins and Andrew Williams; many aunts; and many special cousins and friends that have become family. She was preceded in death her maternal grandfather, Stephen D. Hawkins.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. Pastor Robert O'Brian will conduct the service which follows at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now