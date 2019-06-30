|
Chloe Janessa Williams
Mansfield - Chloe Janessa Williams, entered Heaven on June 26, 2019 and is now safely resting in the arms of God. This precious little girl was born on June 7, 2016, to Clifton John Williams and Kashawn Michelle Hawkins.
Full of life and enviable energy, Chloe was always happy and smiling. She loved meeting new people and never knew a stranger, greeting everyone with hugs and smiles. A beautiful princess with an amazing imagination, she enjoyed playing with other children. One of her favorite activities was going to the zoo which allowed her love of animals to flourish. She loved the night sky, and said "good night" to the moon and stars each evening. Chloe will now forever be a beautiful light shining brilliantly and watching over all of us.
Left to cherish her memory are her mommy, Kashawn "Kasie" Hawkins; daddy, Clifton Williams; eight siblings, Mark Hawkins, Alexis Elliott, Amya Williams, Jordan Williams, Braylon Williams, Deion Williams, Dylan Craig and Nik Goodwill; maternal grandmother, Eileen Hawkins; paternal grandparents, Mary Ann Williams and Larry Williams; uncles, James Hawkins and Andrew Williams; many aunts; and many special cousins and friends that have become family. She was preceded in death her maternal grandfather, Stephen D. Hawkins.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. Pastor Robert O'Brian will conduct the service which follows at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on June 30, 2019