Christina Brown
Mansfield - Christina Marie Hupp-Brown passed away August 26, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield after a short battle with cancer. Tina was born July 7, 1963 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Dan Hupp and Carolyn (Dailey) Travis. She graduated from Galion High School and began her life journey. Tina was a free spirit and life took her in many different directions. Tina loved to spend time with family and friends. She was also passionate about cooking, especially Mexican dishes. No one ever left her house hungry.
Tina had a special granddaughter that was the light of her life. Her only goal in her final days was to spend every moment with Raelynn. Just the mention of Rae's name put a huge smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye.
Tina leaves to cherish her memory her mom, Carolyn (Don) Travis, her son, John "Bubby" (Ester) Brown, daughter, Frankie Miller; grandsons, Kody Moody and Cole Hidalgo and granddaughter, Raelynn Brown; brother, Robert (Tara) Hupp, sister Terrie Brown; special sister Kim Hout and step sister Lynda Henderson; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. She is also survived by the love of her life, her dog Danny.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Richard & Gloria Daily; paternal grandparents Chester & Katherine Hupp; her aunts Bev Travis and Georgia Brown, cousin Dale Lilly and great uncle Bob Dailey.
There will not be any services held and Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with final arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019