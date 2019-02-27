Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Christine "Christie" Carroll


Perrysville - Christine "Christie" Carroll, age 49, passed away early Monday morning, February 25, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born February 10, 1970, in Mansfield, Ohio.

Christie received her Associate degree from The Ohio State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She was employed in the Marketing Department at Oxy Rase Inc. responsible for handing complaints. Christie was an avid runner and enjoyed being outdoors. Summers on the pontoon boat and being at the beach were her favorite ways to spend her free time. Christie's love for her sons knew no end and she was an amazing mother.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Carroll; parents, Sue and James Rocco; two sons, Dillon Carroll and Mitchel C. Carroll; one brother, Joe (Serina) Rocco; nephew, Carson Rocco; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Honoring Christie's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
