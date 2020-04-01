|
Christine Cochran
Mansfield - Christine COCHRAN, 67, passed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her home after a brief illness.
Ms. Cochran was born on Sunday, November 30, 1952 to the late Henry Edward and Ella Mae White in Wilmington, North Carolina and had lived in Mansfield the past 51 years. Christine was employed by Liberty Nursing Home for the past 25 years. She enjoyed helping people which made her the perfect person for the patients at the home. Christine's greatest joy was her 3 sons.
Christine is survived by her 3 sons: Andre (Tracy) Cochran, Ontario, Timothy Johnson, Mansfield, and
Arturo Cochran, Columbus; 5 grandchildren; 2 sisters: Nancy (Dwight) White-Bizzelle, and Lucresia Moten, North Carolina; cousin who was like her sister: Margie White, North Carolina; former mother-in-law who became her mom: Clara Cochran, Mansfield; and a host nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Christine was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann McFadden.
Private funeral services will be held in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Pastor Jeffery Jones of the First Baptist Family Life Center officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at, www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020