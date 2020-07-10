Christine Diener
Lexington - Christine Diener, age 100, quietly passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2020 at Lexington Court Care Center. As a long member of the Apostolic Christian Church she knew she would be received with open arms into the Kingdom of Heaven.
Christine was born September 20, 1919 to Phillip and Maria (Wilging) Neider in Crvenka, Yugoslavia. The second youngest of eight siblings she spent her adolescents enjoying the company of family and working in her father's work shop and the vineyard on the farm.
In 1949 Christine married Peter Diener in the small village of Eberfing, Germany. In 1952 Christine, Peter, her young son and father-in-law would make the long trip to America. Ending up in Mansfield, Ohio, where family and friends had already come.
Christine was a loving mother and wife. Nothing was too much for her family and she always made sure they had what they needed. She worked for Essex Wire in Lexington for many years while taking care of two young sons. She loved to cook fantastic German meals. She greatly loved outside work. Shoveling snow, raking leaves and was always willing to help her sons with any outside projects they had going at their homes. Christine gave 100% no matter what she did.
Christine is survived by her son, Stanley (Sheri) Diener; daughter-in-law, Fusun Diener; granddaughter, Kimberly (Andy) Abraham; and great-grandson, Alex Abraham.
She was preceded in death by husband, Peter Diener; son, Siegfried Diener; parents, Phillip and Maria Neider; sisters, Louise Bechtler, Mary Bauer, Katie Bosiok, and Elizabeth Webel; brothers, Adam, Phillip and Heinrich Neider.
A heartfelt thank you goes to all the staff at Lexington Court Care Center who treated Christine like family in the ten years she resided there.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Richland County Humane Society. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Diener family.
