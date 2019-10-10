|
|
Christine (Selmon) Valdry
Mansfield - Christine (Selmon) Valdry, 85, passed away Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on November 11, 1933 in Indianola, Mississippi to the late John and Mary (Watson) Selmon.
Christine moved from Indianola, Mississippi to Mansfield when she was a teenager. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Joseph Valdry. Christine was a member of St. Luke Baptist Church before becoming a member at New Life Baptist Church. After working 27 years at Therm-O-Disc, she later retired and began working for the family business at Selmons Blue Note. Christine loved bingo, gardening and traveling and was a well known cook to her family and friends.
Christine is survived by her three children, James C. Valdry Sr., Jason Valdry and Ardith Marie (Earl) Davis; 23 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Selmon; and four sisters-in-law, Mildred Washington, Louise Selmon, Anna Mae Selmon and Minnie Brooks.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Valdry; grandson, Callel J. Valdry Sr.; one sister, Johnny Mae Watkins; and three brothers, Watt Selmon Sr., Wilbert Selmon Sr. and Jessie Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Avenue, Mansfield with Rev. Clarence Sanderfer officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019