Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Life Celebration Reception Center
129 S. Main Street
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Henson


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Henson Obituary
Christopher Henson

Mansfield - Christopher Henson, 34, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Chris was born September 26, 1984 in Mansfield, he was the son of Richard and Janice (Lien) Henson.

Chris graduated from Mansfield Madison High School in 2003. He had a deep interest in music, computers, astronomy, ice hockey (Pittsburgh Penguins), boating and fishing, especially on Charles Mill Lake on the family pontoon boat.

After graduation he went with his two brothers to Colorado, he appreciated the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the fun-filled times he enjoyed with them. Returning to Mansfield, Chris had numerous jobs, his favorites were always those that involved working and talking with others. Chris had many friends, he got great enjoyment and happiness when he could spend time with them.

Chris will be missed most by his brothers, Benjamin and Andrew (Eva) Henson, his Mom and Dad, and nephew Quinn Henson and niece Nora Henson. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Dorothy Lien; uncles, Jim (Bonnie) Henson, Jim (Brenda) Lien, and John (Sylvie) Lien; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gunder Lien; paternal grandparents, Benjamin and Lenna (Heiby) Henson; uncles, Thomas Henson and Steven Gottfried; and aunt, Peg Henson Gottfried.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Recovery Services, 270 Sterkel Blvd., Mansfield, Ohio 44907.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now