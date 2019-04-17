|
|
Christopher Henson
Mansfield - Christopher Henson, 34, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Chris was born September 26, 1984 in Mansfield, he was the son of Richard and Janice (Lien) Henson.
Chris graduated from Mansfield Madison High School in 2003. He had a deep interest in music, computers, astronomy, ice hockey (Pittsburgh Penguins), boating and fishing, especially on Charles Mill Lake on the family pontoon boat.
After graduation he went with his two brothers to Colorado, he appreciated the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the fun-filled times he enjoyed with them. Returning to Mansfield, Chris had numerous jobs, his favorites were always those that involved working and talking with others. Chris had many friends, he got great enjoyment and happiness when he could spend time with them.
Chris will be missed most by his brothers, Benjamin and Andrew (Eva) Henson, his Mom and Dad, and nephew Quinn Henson and niece Nora Henson. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Dorothy Lien; uncles, Jim (Bonnie) Henson, Jim (Brenda) Lien, and John (Sylvie) Lien; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gunder Lien; paternal grandparents, Benjamin and Lenna (Heiby) Henson; uncles, Thomas Henson and Steven Gottfried; and aunt, Peg Henson Gottfried.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Recovery Services, 270 Sterkel Blvd., Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019