Services
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Velo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Velo


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Velo Obituary
Christopher Velo

Mansfield - Christopher Velo, 52, of Mansfield passed away February 13, 2019 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Chris was born July 25, 1966 in Mansfield to William and Angeline Deloff Velo. He was a 1984 graduate of Malabar High School and attended the Ohio State University. Chris was a member of the Orthodox faith who was a loving son, brother and uncle and truly enjoyed his time with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother Angeline D. Velo of Mansfield; brother James Velo of Columbus; sister Faniya (Doug) Eckert of Hilliard; nephews Benjamin and Blake Eckert; aunts and uncles Tom and Diane Velo, Tom and Fania Petrou, Bob and Sheila Velo, Janice Velo, Dorothy and Dave Collins; many cousins, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father William Velo; grandparents James T. and Violet J. Deloff, Chris and Fania Velo; uncles James and George Velo.

Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Tuesday from 4 - 8pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Fr. Michael Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Chris' honor.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.