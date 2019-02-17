|
Christopher Velo
Mansfield - Christopher Velo, 52, of Mansfield passed away February 13, 2019 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.
Chris was born July 25, 1966 in Mansfield to William and Angeline Deloff Velo. He was a 1984 graduate of Malabar High School and attended the Ohio State University. Chris was a member of the Orthodox faith who was a loving son, brother and uncle and truly enjoyed his time with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother Angeline D. Velo of Mansfield; brother James Velo of Columbus; sister Faniya (Doug) Eckert of Hilliard; nephews Benjamin and Blake Eckert; aunts and uncles Tom and Diane Velo, Tom and Fania Petrou, Bob and Sheila Velo, Janice Velo, Dorothy and Dave Collins; many cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father William Velo; grandparents James T. and Violet J. Deloff, Chris and Fania Velo; uncles James and George Velo.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Tuesday from 4 - 8pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Fr. Michael Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Chris' honor.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019