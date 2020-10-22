Cindy Click
Ashland - Cindy Click, age 70, of Ashland passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born in Hoisington, Kansas on March 10, 1950, she graduated from St. Peters High School Class of 1968 and was a long term resident and active community member of Ashland, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Douglas Click, on November 19, 1974. She was also an active member and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Ashland.
Cindy was a loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She enjoyed boating with her husband, being "Nena" to her granddaughter, dancing to music (especially when it was her husband playing), spending time with family, being an excellent cook, relaxing at the beach in Florida, and taking care of the beautiful home that she and Doug built together.
She is survived by her husband Doug Click, daughters Kelly and Kristin Click, granddaughter Sophia Barrow, brother Danny Sprutte, sister-in-law Debbie Sprutte, brother and sister-in-laws Jay and Vickie Click, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Daniel Sprutte, her mother Wanda Sprutte and her sister Denise Withrow.
Visitation hours will be 10am - 12pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with a funeral to follow. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Ashland where masks will be required.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/mYbdCNkKM9CNxQ8Gvfmee9L?domain=heylfuneralhome.com
Heyl Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.