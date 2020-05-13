|
|
Cindy Louise Williams
Mansfield - Cindy Louise Williams, 55, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her family home in Mansfield, Ohio. Ms. Williams was born on March 29, 1965 in Salinas, California.
She worked in a nursing home in Watsonville, California and also graduated from Watsonville High School. She enjoyed spending her free time with family, cooking, camping, fishing, and helping others.
Ms. Williams is survived by her mother, Margaret Williams; her sister, Mona Parton; her three children, Josh, Loryn and Ethan Williams alongside Tommy Tucker; daughter-in-law, Amanda Arbogast; granddaughter, MaKenna; her aunts, Shirley Potter, Peggy Cabral, and Shelia Reels; her uncle, Roy Goodwin; her nieces, Crystal, Shania, and Destiny; and nephews, Robert and Harley. She was preceded in death by her dad, Lloyd Williams.
The family will observe private services. If you would like to donate to the family of Ms. Williams to help with funeral expenses please make them to Margaret Williams or Mona Parton. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers as Ms. Williams' family is grieving.
The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020