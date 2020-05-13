Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Louise Williams


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Louise Williams Obituary
Cindy Louise Williams

Mansfield - Cindy Louise Williams, 55, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her family home in Mansfield, Ohio. Ms. Williams was born on March 29, 1965 in Salinas, California.

She worked in a nursing home in Watsonville, California and also graduated from Watsonville High School. She enjoyed spending her free time with family, cooking, camping, fishing, and helping others.

Ms. Williams is survived by her mother, Margaret Williams; her sister, Mona Parton; her three children, Josh, Loryn and Ethan Williams alongside Tommy Tucker; daughter-in-law, Amanda Arbogast; granddaughter, MaKenna; her aunts, Shirley Potter, Peggy Cabral, and Shelia Reels; her uncle, Roy Goodwin; her nieces, Crystal, Shania, and Destiny; and nephews, Robert and Harley. She was preceded in death by her dad, Lloyd Williams.

The family will observe private services. If you would like to donate to the family of Ms. Williams to help with funeral expenses please make them to Margaret Williams or Mona Parton. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers as Ms. Williams' family is grieving.

The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -