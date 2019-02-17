|
|
Clara Carmella Zara
Mansfield - Clara Carmella Zara, 95, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Born August 18, 1923 in Galion, the daughter of Italian immigrants, Dominic and Florence (Suratchi) Siclair, she grew up during the Great Depression. Even though it was a difficult time, she always spoke fondly of those times. After graduating from Galion High School in 1942, she managed several dress shops in Galion before moving to Mansfield in 1946 and marrying Tony Zara, her husband of 60 years. Together they started Tony's Refrigeration, and ran it successfully for many years until he retired. Ahead of her time and an incredible business woman, using her own recipes and high standards, she founded Clara's Pizza, and ran it for 25 years. It became a Mansfield institution and is still going strong.
Clara had a reputation for cooking with love and perfection. She was especially known for her sauce, and was always determined to fill your plate with a memorable meal - or fill your heart with love and acceptance for all. She was a beautiful, extraordinary, strong and fit woman, exercising and working word puzzles daily. As an avid reader, well informed, she followed politics and women's issues. She was a very strong-willed, charismatic, witty woman with the kindest heart and wonderful sense of humor. Anyone who came in contact with her always left with a smile, for her impact was strong. Many who knew her described her as their second mother. As a member of the Lexington Sr. Center, she volunteered and attended crochet group. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by son, Jim (Carolyn) Zara; daughter, Rita Zara; grandchildren, Anthony Zara and Lisa (JT) Lookabaugh; great-granddaughter, Skyelar Lookabaugh; sisters-in-law, Eleanor (Bob) Davies, Janice Rupert and Virginia Constande; many Siclair and Zara nieces and nephews; and many dear and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Carl, Tony, Sam, and Nick Siclair; and sister, Mary Curren.
Per Clara's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019