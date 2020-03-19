Services
Clara L. Powell

Clara L. Powell Obituary
Clara L. Powell

Mansfield - Clara L. Powell, 88 died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home.

Mrs. Powell was born March 12, 1932 in Marietta, Ohio living in the Mansfield area most of her life. She graduated from St. Peter's High School and attended St. Peter's Church. In her younger days she worked at Isley's Dairy in Mansfield and at St. Peter's as a volunteer running the dishwashing room. After running the boys to all of their sporting events through school she started working at Powell Supply in the showroom until a few months before her passing. She always thought of others first. One of her favorite things was going to Cracker Barrell and spoiling her kids and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law Sharon "Sherry" (Tom) Studer, Diane Powell-Enderly all of Mansfield; three sons and two daughters-in-law Bill (Cindie) Powell, Bob (special friend Lynda Fox) Powell, Tom (Patty) Powell; ten grandchildren Tom, Adam, Lynn, Lauren, Jason, Jennifer, Brandon, Michael, Christopher, and Danielle; numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Elmer E. and Irene Morris Cochran; three brothers George, Chuck, Bill; three girls, twin sister Mary, JoAnn, and a son Robert Daniel Powell.

Private funeral mass will be held for the family followed by burial at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Dunn Foundation or the Retirement Home for Sisters of St. Francis.

Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
