Clarence E. "Red" Wilson
Bellville - Clarence E. "Red" Wilson, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 74.
He was born October 27, 1945 in Wadsworth to the late Mallard and Minnie (Friedlander) Wilson.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Clarence served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1966. He was proud of his time in the service serving aboard the same ship as his brother.
Working at Westinghouse is where Clarence became known as "Red". He served as a quality inspector with 23 years of service. He also did some auto body work.
Clarence was a member of Clear Creek Church of God and was given the gift of extended life through a heart transplant in 2004.
A great storyteller, his heart was content playing euchre and chatting up his friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda Wilson of Bellville, two sons Ed and Amy Wilson of Bellville, Michael and Rachelle Wilson of Butler, grandchildren Jamie and Nathan Wilson, Dakota and Angie Wilson, Tyler and Sam Aungst, Kimberly Wilson, Rachel and Josh Hamilton, Tiffany and Mark Baughman, Kyle and Cassie Wilson and many foster grandchildren he has been grandpa to; great grandchildren Jakub Hamilton, and Ellie and Faith Baughman and Ellie Wilson; in-laws Floyd and Dot Young, Alice and Jack Emery, Pam and Mike Thompson, Rita Wilson, and Judy Wilson; along with many friends at Mansfield Restaurant and Paul Revere.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Mary Lou Wilson; siblings Chuck, Henry, Mark, Carrie, Sara, Harriett and Pat; and sister-in-law Emily Sensmier.
Friends may call Friday, August 28, 202 from 10 am to 11 am in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where a memorial service will follow at 11 am. Pastor Tim Yoder will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilson family.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the family