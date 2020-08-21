1/1
Clarence E. "Red" Wilson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence E. "Red" Wilson

Bellville - Clarence E. "Red" Wilson, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 74.

He was born October 27, 1945 in Wadsworth to the late Mallard and Minnie (Friedlander) Wilson.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Clarence served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1966. He was proud of his time in the service serving aboard the same ship as his brother.

Working at Westinghouse is where Clarence became known as "Red". He served as a quality inspector with 23 years of service. He also did some auto body work.

Clarence was a member of Clear Creek Church of God and was given the gift of extended life through a heart transplant in 2004.

A great storyteller, his heart was content playing euchre and chatting up his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda Wilson of Bellville, two sons Ed and Amy Wilson of Bellville, Michael and Rachelle Wilson of Butler, grandchildren Jamie and Nathan Wilson, Dakota and Angie Wilson, Tyler and Sam Aungst, Kimberly Wilson, Rachel and Josh Hamilton, Tiffany and Mark Baughman, Kyle and Cassie Wilson and many foster grandchildren he has been grandpa to; great grandchildren Jakub Hamilton, and Ellie and Faith Baughman and Ellie Wilson; in-laws Floyd and Dot Young, Alice and Jack Emery, Pam and Mike Thompson, Rita Wilson, and Judy Wilson; along with many friends at Mansfield Restaurant and Paul Revere.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Mary Lou Wilson; siblings Chuck, Henry, Mark, Carrie, Sara, Harriett and Pat; and sister-in-law Emily Sensmier.

Friends may call Friday, August 28, 202 from 10 am to 11 am in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where a memorial service will follow at 11 am. Pastor Tim Yoder will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilson family.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved