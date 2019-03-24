|
|
Clarence Glen Luedy
Mansfield - Clarence Glen Luedy, 99, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly early March 15, 2019, in his home in Mansfield, Ohio. He was third of seven children born to John H. and Ella L. (Winkler) Luedy of Sardis, Ohio. In 1916, his parents moved to Lexington, Ohio and acquired the 250-acre Isaly (Sandy Hill) farm to expand their farming and dairy cattle business. As a young teen, one of Clarence's best friends and favorite form of transportation was his horse "Pony." In 1939, Clarence married Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Barr and they settled in on the farm. But in 1942, the farm was sold after Clarence's father passed away at an early age leaving behind his wife Ella and the seven children. The young couple in 1941 moved to their present home on Paradise View road, north of Mansfield, where in time they would raise six children. He resided in his home for 78 years, surviving his wife Sarah, who passed away in 2008.
Clarence, known to family and friends as CG, and to some as Uncle Luke, took great pride in his role as husband and father. He was a graduate of Lexington High School, attended Michigan State University, and was active in various civic groups. In December 2018, Clarence was honored by the Royal Arch and Select Masons of Ohio for his membership of 70 years. He served his nation during World War II from November 1944 to May 1946, when he was discharged after being seriously wounded in the Philippines. At the time, he and Sarah had three young children. After extensive surgeries and rehabilitation, he recovered to come home and resume his life. He and Sarah then had three more children as he established a career in the Isaly Dairy Company. Over many years in the business, Clarence learned to expertly assess the quality and taste of ice creams, cheeses and milks by their look and texture. Asking him to make his milkshakes was a family tradition. He was a proud, reserved, and disciplined man, a listener and a thinker who found great contentment in family life.
Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; grandson, Matthew; sisters, Elsie, Florence, Marie, and Mildred; and the youngest of the seven, his brother John. He is survived by younger brother Eugene. His six children, all surviving, are: Larry (Nancy), Sarah Sue (Bud, deceased), Thomas (Theresa), Douglas (Donna), Deborah (John), and Rebecca (John). His and Sarah's family has grown to include 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The grandchildren are: Bryan (Connie), Amy (Joe), Kari (Chris), Kurt, Kim (Tivilla), Kelly, Stacy (Chad), Heidi (Fritz), Jason (Becca), Benjamin, Michael, Adam (Ann), and Stefanie. The great-grandchildren are: Clay (Shelley), Sarah, Elena, Holly, Jared, Ty, Emilee, Austin, Autumn, Elizabeth, Olivia, Alissa, Lily, Melaina, Chase, and Owen. Clarence was also a proud uncle with 22 nieces and nephews, three of whom preceded him in death.
A public graveside service conducted by Pastor Andrew W. Jones will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in Mansfield Memorial Park, 2507 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio. There will be an announcement of the meal reception made at the graveside service and details will be announced at that time. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will present military honors. A private viewing for his children and grandchildren will be held at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S Lexington Springmill Road.
A Note of Thanks
Clarence's family recognizes the kindness and thoughtfulness of many for this past February when he celebrated his 99th birthday. He received, enjoyed, and talked about more than 150 cards, a joyous outpouring of love and support. It illuminated for him the remarkable web of family and friends that grew around him over his life. We are grateful and, on behalf of our father, thank you.
Words of condolence may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019