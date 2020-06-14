Clarence Hargo, Jr.
Mansfield - Clarence Clark HARGO, JR., 83, formerly of Louis St., transitioned this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Hargo was born on Wednesday, October 7, 1936 to the late Clarence C. Hargo, Sr. and Elverta (Vineyard) Thomas Hargo-Redman in Mansfield and was a life resident. Clarence graduated from Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1954. After graduation Clarence enlisted and served with the US Army. Returning home from the service Clarence began his work career at several local factories over the years, but he found his passion as a teenager in baking. Clarence's specialty was birthday cakes using his skills at Blake's Pastries his first job, then after many years moving to Hawkins Super Market retiring in 2001. If anyone needed or wanted a special birthday cake Clarence was the person to call. His abilities allowed Clarence to live by the adage " Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life". Clarence enjoyed bowling with several leagues over the years, a member of the American Legion Post 676 serving as the secretary for many years, and the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Teacher also for many years.
Clarence is survived by 2 daughters: Tarah "Toi" (Louis) Hargo Moser, Houston, Texas, and Keisha Hargo, Alexandria, Virginia; granddaughter: Tai Hargo Phoenix, Washington, DC; special niece: Margo (Hank) Walker-Jackson, Columbus, numerous nieces and nephews including: Stephen K. Walker, Gahanna, Twila Walker, Worthington, Warren Hargo, Jr., and Linda Hargo-Whitted, Detroit, Michigan and their children.
In addition to his parents Clarence was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Warren Hargo, Sr., Joyce Walker, Roderick Hargo, and William and James Thomas.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, at 12:00 Noon in the Ruth Anna Lee Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Services with friend of the family, Rev. Dr. Laurence Rawls of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church officiating. The Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Detail will conduct Military Honors at the conclusion of the memorial service.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.