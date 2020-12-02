1/1
Clarence Haudenschild
Clarence Haudenschild

Pataskala - Clarence R. (Clancy) Haudenschild, of Pataskala, Ohio, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle whose earthly chores are complete, transitioned into his Heavenly home December 1, 2020 from the Middleton Memory Care facility in Granville, Ohio.

Clarence was born, at home, August 4, 1935 to John Michael and Della Marguretha (Weimer) Haudenschild on his family's Loudonville, Ohio farm. He remained on the farm helping his parents until his graduation in 1953 from Loudonville High school. He worked a few years for the Flexible Bus Company in Loudonville before becoming employed by NCR (National Cash Register) where he worked until his retirement in 1994.

Clancy and Nancy loved their annual trips to Amish country in Berlin, Ohio and their many trips to the Cumberland Lake area in Kentucky. Clancy was an excellent woodworker and all around handyman and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Clancy was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma (Haudenschild) Jackson, and his brother, Robert Haudenschild (Maxine).

Surviving are his wife of 48 years Nancy (Sheldon) Haudenschild; daughter, Betty (David) Poston; sons, Eric (Natalie Keysor) Haudenschild and Michael (Candace Susa) Haudenschild; two grandchildren, Rebekah and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home in Granville, Ohio. Per his wishes, Clancy was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058 or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






Published in Advocate & News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
