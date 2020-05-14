|
|
Clarence "Bob" Robert Summers Sr.
Shelby - Clarence "Bob" Robert Summers Sr., 89, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and is now walking on streets of gold.
Bob was born on June 10, 1930, to Clarence and Grace (Boyce) Summers in Fairmont, West Virginia. He married Annie Deusenberry in June of 1955. They were married until Annie passed away on March 19, 1996. Bob never remarried, or even dated, after losing his beloved wife saying "he would love Annie till the cows came home". He was a caring husband and devoted father and grandfather. His smile would light up a room and his laughter was deep and heartwarming. Bob never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his children, Gracie Hampton, Ernestine (Hazim) Sabri, Clarence "Bobby" Summers Jr. (ex-wife, Joyce), John (Rochella) Summers Sr., and Jeff (Penny) Summers; grandchildren, Jody (Charis) Morales, A.J. (Beth) Gray, Ralph (Lourdes) Morales, Gerald Morales Sr., Heather (Derrick) Barrows, Vicki (Jason) Summers, Tony (Carrie) Summers, and John Summers Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Jessee, J.J., Thea, Ralph Jr., Isaiah, Britney, Gerald Jr., Jasper, Reign, Anthony, Matthew, Kara, Alyssa, Anna lee, Deacon, Victoria, Averie and Maya; numerous great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Cecil Summers. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; six siblings; granddaughter, Laura Summers; and great-great granddaughter, LaLa Brooks.
The family would like to thank JAG Healthcare of Shelby for taking such good care of Bob.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be observed. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020