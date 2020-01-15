Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Clarence X. Rawls

Clarence X. Rawls Obituary
Clarence X Rawls

Mansfield - Clarence X RAWLS, 66, returned to Allah (God) on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital suddenly of natural causes.

Mr. Rawls was born on Friday, October 2, 1953 to the late Martin and Vera Mae (Easley) Rawls in Mansfield and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1971. After high school Mr. Rawls served an Electrician apprenticeship with the IBEW. He was employed by General Motors CPC Plant retiring in 2006 after 30 years of service. A musician who played rhythm guitar Mr. Rawls played with numerous bands such as: Rawls Brothers, Blue & Gold, Touch of Class, Platium, The Force, Mass Movement, and his recent band Alter Ego. He also was a tour musician with Walter "Junie" Morrison of the Ohio Players and sound technician for the gospel group Commission, and gospel artist Fred Hammond. Mr. Rawls was a practicing Muslim who embraced the Teachings of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam under the guidance of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.

Mr. Rawls is survived by his wife Jacqueline of 43 years; 7 daughters: Mallikah (Murray) Sharp, Abudhabi, United Arab Emirates, Rashida Rawls, Chicago, Illinois, Jamilah (Charles) Ewing, and Na'Imah Rawls of Columbus, Ayisha (Lupe) Saavedra, Rayhanna, and Yasminah Rawls, Mansfield; 1 son: Kareem (Marchada) Rawls, Albany, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; 3 brothers: Martin Rawls, Jr. Rev. Dr. Laurence (Sharon) Rawls, Mansfield and Khalil (Joyce) Ali, Columbus; 3 sisters: Freddie Sharp, Columbus, Elaine (Duane) Rawls, Mansfield, and Michelle Rawls-Brooks, Lithonia, Georgia.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Rawls was preceded in death by 2 half siblings, Mary Katherine Rawls Wiggins and Henry Gibbtrea "Jimmy" Bold Sr.

A memorial celebratory service will be held Saturday from 2-4 PM at the Maddox Memorial Church of God in Christ with Co-Pastor Shirley Jordan. The family will hold a private Janazah prayer led by Student Minister Donell Muhammad of Columbus. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

The family will also receive friends at the First Baptist Want To Do Ministries Church at 218 Fifth Ave. on Thursday and Friday from 4-7 PM.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
