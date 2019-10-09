|
Clarice J. Harding
Bellville - Clarice J. Harding, 83, wife of Donald Harding, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Bellville, Ohio. She was the daughter of George Olson and Clarice Fender. She graduated with a bachelor's from Michigan State University and later a master's from Ohio State University. She taught for many years retiring from Madison Schools. She enjoyed playing violin in the Mansfield Symphony, directing the church choir, and other musical endeavors with friends. She also lead Women's Bible Studies, and enjoyed bird watching and traveling.
Surviving are her husband, Donald; son, Donald (Judy) Harding; daughter, Joan Harding; sister, Anne Sharpe; brother, Albert Olson; and grandchildren, Paul (Elizabeth) Harding and Brian Harding. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Carol and Susan Harding; brother, George Olson; and her sister, Ruth Beebe.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Mansfield 1st Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 399 S. Trimble Road. Rev. Denny Finnegan will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the church. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 am. Burial will be at Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date. Please make memorial contribution to the church in memory of Clare. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Clare's family.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 9, 2019