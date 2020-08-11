1/1
Claris (Adkins) Kemplin
Claris (Adkins) Kemplin

Shelby - Claris (Adkins) Kemplin, age 79, longtime Shelby resident, died late Monday night, August 10, 2020 at Mansfield Memorial Homes.

Claris was born April 9, 1941 in Frenchburg, Menifee County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elwood and Nannie (Ferguson) Adkins. Claris was a homemaker and a member of Greenwich Baptist Church. Her main hobby was her family as they brought her the most joy and reason to live, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On November 8, 1957, Claris married Henry Edward "Ed" Kemplin, Sr. and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents; twin infant siblings: Darrell and Carol; and 2 sisters: Della Neeley and Dorothy Steele.

Survivors include her four children and their spouses: Henry Edward (Teresa) Kemplin, Jr. of Crestline, Marsha (Greg) Chase of Mansfield, Terri (James) Howard of Shelby, and Pam (Chuck) Ridenour of Shelby; 14 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren with one on the way; 4 great great grandchildren; siblings: Rev. S.T. Adkins, Mary (Jim) Amburgey, Wanda Manning, Earl (Rose) Adkins, John (Karen) Adkins, Bob Adkins, Rev. Gary (Joyce) Adkins, and Phyllis (Larry) Hammons; brother-in-law: John (Carole) Kemplin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 am. Her brothers, Rev. Gary Adkins and Rev. S.T. Adkins, will officiate the services and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice in gratitude for their outstanding and compassionate care for Claris, specifically Angela, Marty, and Monica. Contributions for Southern Care Hospice can be left in care of the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.

Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Claris' obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.




Published in News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
