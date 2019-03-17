|
Claud Row
Willard - Claud Row, age 85, resident of Willard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Willows at Willard. He was born on January 21, 1934 in Willard to late Frank and Samantha (Johnson) Row and had been a life long Plymouth and Willard resident. Mr. Row was a veteran of the US Army, spending a lot of his time on the German and Czechoslovakian border. He was in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment also known as the Blackhorse Regiment. Mr. Row had been employed at the former Wilkins Air Force Depot in Shelby and was the owner for over 50 years of Row's Small Engine Repair. He also worked and retired from General Motors in Mansfield. A true tinkerer of all things, he enjoyed inventing, woodworking, working on John Deere tractors, and listening to blue grass gospel music.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Dustin Lowery of Plymouth; two granddaughters, Hannah Grace (Averyl Basolo) and Olivia Grace Lowery; two special people he considered sons, Thomas J. (Laurie) and Merle Glen (Sherry); a brother, Benny (Moretta) Row of Greewich; a sister, Thelma Jean McMillian of Beckley, WV; step and half siblings, Alice Smith, Glenda Dye, Rosie Wise, Tammy Wilson, Jimmy Row, Orpha Waller, Kathleen Francisco, Imagene Vanderpool and Cletus Back; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donel (Marge) Gibson, Shelby Gibson, Wanda Hale, Elnora (Russel) Patton, Janet (Bill) Barnett and Doug Summers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Gibson) Row in 2013; four brothers, Forrest, Glenn, Norman, and Paul Dean Row; three sisters, Katherine King, Emily Kennard, and Myrtle Gibson; and in-laws, Merland Gibson, Dorsey Summers, Ray Hale, Anna Montgomery and Gwendale Gibson.
Family and friends may visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Elders of the Old Regular Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Stein Hospice or Viking Academic Booster Club (VABC). Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019