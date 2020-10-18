Claudia Haines
Shelby - Claudia Haines, age 74 resident of Shelby, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Mansfield, Ohio.
She was born on August 3, 1946 in Wayland, Kentucky to Norman Miles and Geraldine Robinson. She had lived in Shelby for over 50 years and worked in many roles within the city. She was a previous member of Temple of God Church. Claudia loved to sing and often sang songs within the church and in the community. Claudia cherished her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was always proud of her family, often sharing their accomplishments with friends, neighbors and anyone who would listen. Claudia was first and foremost a caretaker and avid protector of those she loved. She fought her long, tough battle privately, shielding pain from those who were close to her. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful mom, "grammy", "mamaw", and dear friend.
She is survived by her loving daughter Kim Bonecutter, three grandchildren Ashley Lykins of Iselin, NJ, Lindsay Lykins of Waxahachie, Texas and Charlie Bonecutter III of Shelby, Ohio; great-granddaughter Lorelei Lykins of Waxahachie, Texas and brother Michael Hicks of Plymouth.
She is preceded in death by parents Norman Miles and Geraldine Robinson, her husband Albert Haines, her daughter Kelly Lykins, and her brothers Roger, Donald and Larry Miles.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Private funeral services will be held, officiated by Reverend Rob Kurtz.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Health Hospice at 335 Glessner Ave. Mansfield, OH 44903