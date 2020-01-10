|
|
Claudie P. Hill
Mansfield - Claudie Preston Hill went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 9, 2020 in his North Carolina home surrounded by his family. He was 99.
He was born November 30, 1920 in Johnsville to parents Claudie O. & Laura (Faber) Hill. After he graduated from Bellville High School as the chair of his 1938 class, he proudly served his country by joining the US Army and earned a Bronze Star during WWII.
Claudie worked at Mansfield Tire for 32 years, building tires for 24 of those years the last few were in the lab. He also drove the bus for Mansfield City Schools for 22 years before retiring in 1978.
He was a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple. When it came to sports, he was a Cincinnati Reds fan as well as a Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed morning breakfast with his friends and he could be found at Arby's at 4 p.m. for dinner.
He is survived by son Charles (Suzanna) Hill; grandchildren Brandon (Tiffanie) Parson and Nicki (Jeremy) Tart; great-grandchildren Sophia, Michael, Addison and Blake as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Claudie was preceded in death by brothers Albert Hill, Seibert Hill, Rubert Hill and George Hill; sister Genevieve Walters.
The Hill family will receive friends Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Claudie's life will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Kurtz will speak. Burial will take place Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty, West Virginia.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Claudie's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020