Clayton McKinley
Ruggles Township - Clayton McKinley, 89, of Ruggles Township, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Crystal Care Nursing Home in Ashland, after a long illness. Born on February 19, 1931, in VermillionTownship, Ashland County, he was the son of the late Paul and Eva (nee Hassinger) McKinley. Clayton was a 1950 graduate of Hayesville High School.
For 27 years Clayton worked at Mansfield Tire and Rubber, he was a member of their 25-year club. The plant closed in 1978 and he took a job with the Budd Company in their Ashland plant, retiring in 1996. After his retirement Clayton began farming. He was an active member of the Nankin Community Church and the Ashland County Farm Bureau. Clayton had also been a member of the Ashland Bowman Archery Club.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Joan (nee Clouser) McKinley; daughters Jennifer McKinley and Virginia McKinley, both of Ashland; granddaughter Emily McKinley, of Ashland; and a brother, Perry McKinley, of Gahanna. Clayton was preceded in death by his siblings Kenneth McKinley and Ruth Robinson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, at Ruggles Twp Cemetery, beginning at 11 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all attending are asked to wear a mask. Donations in Clayton's memory may be directed to the Nankin Community Church, 795 State Route 302, Ashland, 44805. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
.