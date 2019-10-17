|
Clayton Robert "Bob" Berentz
Mansfield - Clayton Robert "Bob" Berentz , 93, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away early Monday morning, October 14, 2019, after bravely fighting a battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on July 18, 1926 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late Raymond and Viola Pearl (Cross) Berentz.
Clayton was a loving husband and father who had a heart of gold. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. Due to the early death of his parents, he spent a few of his teenage years living in the orphanage. Clayton met the love of his life, Mary (Dorner) Berentz, and later got married on September 22, 1946, having spent 73 wonderful years together. He was a proud Army veteran and served in World War II in the Philippines with Co. K, 145th Infantry 37th Division. Clayton had worked at Westinghouse Electric, but later began his journey in photography in which he was most passionate about. He owned several of his own studios with his last business being Photo Publications. Clayton was the past president and member of the Mansfield Evening Lions Club. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Disabled American Veterans, Owls, VFW and Zeller's Beach Club in Marblehead.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Berentz; daughter, Karen (Jack) Jennings; son, Ernie (Carole) Berentz; five grandchildren, Chad (Kristyne) Stiteler, Kristin Stiteler, Jessica (Tom) Mangum, Jennifer (Denny) English and Jacolyn (Jim) Cabrera; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Gloria DeWitt and Sandra (Ralph) Burdge; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Mansfield Cemetery, 389 Altamont Avenue, Mansfield, with Rector Emeritus David S. Sipes officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019