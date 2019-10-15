Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Clell Jones

Clell Jones Obituary
Clell Jones

Mansfield - Clell Jones, of the Waterford of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Oak Grove Manor. He was 87.

Clell was born May 16, 1932 to parents Eddie and Claire (Evans) Jones in Jacobs, Kentucky.

On June 9, 1956, he married Louise Fultz and they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage before she preceded him in death on December 6, 2016.

Moving to Mansfield, Clell worked in construction for White Westinghouse and helped build the GM Fisher body plant in Ontario. He worked at GM for over 33 years before his retirement in 1989.

Clell was a long-time member of the former First Church of God on Park Avenue West, serving on the board and as an usher. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting small game, especially squirrel and rabbit. After retirement, Clell and Louise spent their summers back home in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Those were the times he felt most at peace and happiness.

He is survived by a son Terry Jones of Akron OH; sister-in-law Gay Jones of Olive Hill, KY; brother-in-law Roy (Ruth) Fultz, Marion IN; sister-in-law Ruby Walton, Jamestown, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law Lydia (Charles) Egans, Lucille (Roy) Porter and Agnes Nauman; brothers Phillip Jones and Nelson Jones; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jewel (Jay) Sexton, Lorraine (James) Hamilton, and Goldie, Ora, Chester, and Charles Fultz and Howard Walton.

Friends may call Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1 pm. Burial to follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Memorial donation in memory of Clell may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Jones family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
