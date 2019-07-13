|
Clifford D. Hubler
Ashland - Clifford D. Hubler, 89, of Ashland, Ohio, transitioned peacefully from this world Thursday evening, June 13, at the Lutheran Village of Ashland. Born in Wooster, Ohio, on August 27, 1929, he graduated from Ashland High School in 1947. He resided in Ashland his entire lifetime.
He married Corinne A. Boekel, on January 7, 1951, who passed on December 3, 2017.
Survivors include his two children: Catherine Hubler Fynes (Roger Thurman), Columbus, and Craig D. Hubler, Burbank, CA. Also surviving Clifford are two grandchildren, Marisa L. Fynes of Toledo and Dr. Evan M. Fynes (Kathryn) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; five great-grandchildren, Aliziah, Aaliyah and Amya Phillips of Toledo, and Hudson and Brodhi Fynes of New Smyrna Beach; 10 nieces and nephews and their spouses; brother William (Janet) Hubler of Mansfield, and sisters Kay Williams of Bellville and Carole Bernard of Ashland; and brother-in-law Roland (Jacqueline) Boekel of East Greenville. In addition to his wife of nearly 67 years, preceding Clifford in death were his parents, Ralph and Mabel (Dilyard) Hubler,; his in-laws Herman and Susan (Sistock) Boekel, and his former brothers-in-law James Bernard and Jack Williams.
A month after marrying his bride, Clifford left for the U.S. Army. A veteran of the Korean War, Clifford served two years stationed in Japan. There he first met Fumikazu Takeda, a pen pal of his wife's early childhood, and who later became a world-renowned neurosurgeon, a member of the World Health Organization, and President of the Saitama Cancer Center near Tokyo. The couples remained close friends to present day, and visited each other frequently over the many decades. After the Korean War, Clifford returned to Ashland and was employed at Union Malleable, and a few years later worked in the casting division and engine design group at Ford Motor Company in Brookpark Ohio, from which he retired in 1990.
Clifford was an avid golfer and bowler well into his eighties. Brookside Golf Course and Luray Lanes were his second homes. He was a pitcher for the United Methodist Church Fastpitch Softball team for many years. A member of the Ashland Evening Lions for nearly 42 years, he served as its President from 1991 to 1992 and received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for his services to the organization, and created the Evening Lions' popular yearly geranium fundraising program. Clifford was a long-time volunteer at
Samaritan Hospital (now University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center) and the American Red Cross Blood Bank. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Clifford and his wife were founding members of the Friendship Class at First United Methodist Church. He served as an usher as well as a member of the church's finance and facilities committees. After the couple's retirement, they traveled extensively worldwide, enjoyed square-dancing, river boat and barge cruises, and weekly card games with their Friendship Class friends.
Celebration of Clifford's life will be July 19th at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home at 313 Center St., Ashland with The Rev. Dr. Allan Bevere officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 PM; service at 3PM, with a special service by the Ashland Evening Lions Club followed by a graveside service with military honors conducted by the Ashland Veteran's Honor Guard in the Ashland Cemetery. A light supper will then be served in the Legacy Room of the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the management and staff of Lutheran Village of Ashland and Pathways Hospice Ashland for their compassion and care of Clifford for the last two years, to his fellow Lions who took Clifford to monthly meetings and golf outings, and to Clifford's former Woodview Drive neighbors who often lended a hand to the aging couple.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lutheran Village of Ashland at 330 Davis Road Ashland, OH 44805; the Ashland Evening Lions, 827 Country Club Lane, Ashland, OH 44805; Pathways Hospice, Ashland, OH 44805 at 1171 E. Main St.; American Red Cross Ashland at 1763 OH-60; and Samaritan Hospital Foundation at 663 E. Main St., Ashland, OH 44805.
