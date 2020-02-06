|
Clifford Eugene Hardin
Mansfield - Clifford Eugene Hardin went to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. He was 89.
He was born July 3, 1930 in Mansfield to parents Harry & Vallie (Cramer) Hardin. After he graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the class of 1948, he proudly served his country by joining the US Air Force.
Cliff worked at Therm-O-Disc, where he worked for over 37 years in jobs from parts, tooling, foreman and eventually service manager. He retired January 1990.
He was a man of strong faith and as such was a member of New Life Church of Christ and served the church in many capacities including trustee, singing in the choir and Sunday school.
In spare time, he enjoyed fishing, trapping and hunting as well as camping and boating, he had a pontoon boat that he would take out on Clear Fork Lake. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and softball as well as golfing. He was a handyman and could fix anything.
He is survived by his children Scott Hardin of Marietta, GA, Pamela (Patrick) Gassaway of Mt. Gilead, Terry (Kay) Leedy of Lexington, Darryl (Brian) Leedy of Mansfield, and Michelle (Steve) Tacket of Bellville; grandchildren Heidi Stair, Holly (Robert) Frederick, Trisha (Jason) Baker, Scott (Annah Kaye) Hardin Jr., Jordan Tackett, Jared Tackett, Christopher Leedy, Justin Leedy, Anthony Tackett and Nathaniel Tackett; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild with one on the way; sisters Diane Hardin Clark of Mansfield and Marge Starke of Florida; Niece Ashley Clark as well as other extended family.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Leedy-Hardin; son Steven Todd Hardin; grandson Colin Stair; sisters Mirian Garverick and Janet Wirick.
The Hardin family will receive friends Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Cliff's life will begin immediately at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Don Linn will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Contributions in Cliff's memory to assist the family with final expenses may be made to Snyder Funeral Home and can be brought to the funeral.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020