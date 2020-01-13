Services
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Yarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Leroy Yarger


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Leroy Yarger Obituary
Clifford Leroy Yarger

Drexel - Mr. Clifford Leroy Yarger, 78, of Drexel, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.

Clifford was born January 3, 1942, in Richland County, Ohio to the late Gerald Yarger and Eilene Leedy Yarger. He graduated from Butler High School in 1960 and was an over the road truck driver and retired in 2012. Clifford loved to talk NASCAR and enjoyed woodworking and working on many different projects.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-three years, Charlene Gleason Yarger; daughter, Debbie Hillyard and husband Kenny, sons, Alan Yarger, David Yarger and wife Kris, and Rodney Yarger and wife Sherry; step-daughters, Debbie Kidder and husband James, Cindy Swink and husband Mike, and Jennifer Saluate. Also surviving are six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eleven step-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren; sister, Joretta Mast; brothers, Gene Yarger and wife Marlene, Bill Yarger and wife Sandy, Jim Yarger and Rick Yarger and wife Debbie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -