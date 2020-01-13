|
Clifford Leroy Yarger
Drexel - Mr. Clifford Leroy Yarger, 78, of Drexel, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.
Clifford was born January 3, 1942, in Richland County, Ohio to the late Gerald Yarger and Eilene Leedy Yarger. He graduated from Butler High School in 1960 and was an over the road truck driver and retired in 2012. Clifford loved to talk NASCAR and enjoyed woodworking and working on many different projects.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-three years, Charlene Gleason Yarger; daughter, Debbie Hillyard and husband Kenny, sons, Alan Yarger, David Yarger and wife Kris, and Rodney Yarger and wife Sherry; step-daughters, Debbie Kidder and husband James, Cindy Swink and husband Mike, and Jennifer Saluate. Also surviving are six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eleven step-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren; sister, Joretta Mast; brothers, Gene Yarger and wife Marlene, Bill Yarger and wife Sandy, Jim Yarger and Rick Yarger and wife Debbie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020