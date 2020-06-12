Cloyd Rinehart
Mansfield - Cloyd Lowell Rinehart passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield. He was 85.
He was born April 12, 1935 in Bellville to parents Kenneth B. & Mertie L. (Shrack) Rinehart. He graduated from Clear Fork High School.
Cloyd started work at the family owned Central Market in Bellville before moving on to own Rinehart Heating and Plumbing. Following these ventures, he volunteered as a fireman with the Jefferson Township and the Washington Township Fire Department before joining the Mansfield Fire Department in 1960. He worked his way up in the Mansfield Fire Department until retiring in 1985 as Captain.
He was an active member of: Bellville Masonic Lodge #376, Grotto, Eastern Star and held every chair in the Eastern Star. In his spare time, he enjoyed genealogy research, chair caning, working with stain glass and traveling.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Rinehart; his son Kent Rinehart, stepchildren Michelle (David) Whisler and Michael (Jill) Hunter; sister Verna Louise Wright; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many extended family including nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Cloyd was preceded in death by daughter Kathy Ann Rinehart Rutsch; son Kenneth W. Rinehart; daughter in law Mary Roberts Rinehart.
His family will receive friends Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-3 pm & 5-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a Masonic Service will begin at 7 pm. A private burial will happen at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cloyd's memory to the Worthington Township Butler Fire Department may be sent to the funeral home (P.O. Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Cloyd's family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Mansfield - Cloyd Lowell Rinehart passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield. He was 85.
He was born April 12, 1935 in Bellville to parents Kenneth B. & Mertie L. (Shrack) Rinehart. He graduated from Clear Fork High School.
Cloyd started work at the family owned Central Market in Bellville before moving on to own Rinehart Heating and Plumbing. Following these ventures, he volunteered as a fireman with the Jefferson Township and the Washington Township Fire Department before joining the Mansfield Fire Department in 1960. He worked his way up in the Mansfield Fire Department until retiring in 1985 as Captain.
He was an active member of: Bellville Masonic Lodge #376, Grotto, Eastern Star and held every chair in the Eastern Star. In his spare time, he enjoyed genealogy research, chair caning, working with stain glass and traveling.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Rinehart; his son Kent Rinehart, stepchildren Michelle (David) Whisler and Michael (Jill) Hunter; sister Verna Louise Wright; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many extended family including nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Cloyd was preceded in death by daughter Kathy Ann Rinehart Rutsch; son Kenneth W. Rinehart; daughter in law Mary Roberts Rinehart.
His family will receive friends Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-3 pm & 5-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a Masonic Service will begin at 7 pm. A private burial will happen at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cloyd's memory to the Worthington Township Butler Fire Department may be sent to the funeral home (P.O. Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Cloyd's family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.