|
|
Clyde Brook
Millersburg - Clyde Russell Brook, age 60, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 in Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, OH.
Born July 6, 1959 in Shelby to Kenneth Brook and Carol (Schneider) Starks he was a resident of Shelby for many years moving to Millersburg in 2009. Clyde was a 1979 graduate of Ontario High School. He had been employed with Paul's Drive In and Fisher Big Wheel in Shelby.
Clyde enjoyed playing bingo, being outdoors, camping and attending the county fair. He loved listening to music and even wrote his own Christian songs. He looked forward to car shows and would always watch for his favorite car the Chevy Camaro.
He is survived by his mother Carol Starks of Mansfield; two sisters Cherie Lynn McGraw of Mansfield, and K. Lynn Brook of Shelby; his nieces, Kelly (Gary) Civay of Mansfield and their children Brennan and Trinity Civay and Jen Brook of Shelby, daughter of the late Karen Brook.
In addition to his grandparents he was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Russell Brook, one sister Karen Brook, step father Rick Starks and two aunts Mary Brook and Doris Fisher.
Graveside funeral services will be held on 12:00 PM Tuesday April 14, 2020 in Ganges Cemetery. Pastor James Robinson will officiate. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020