Clyde R. Wilson
Willard - Clyde R. Wilson, 76, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk. Ohio. He was born on October 7, 1943 in Russell County, Virginia to the late Carl and June (Belcher) Wilson.
Clyde served his country in the United States Army and retired from Midwest Industries as an inspector after over 40 years of employment. A loving, Christian husband, father and grandfather, he was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Willard.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Clyde was well known throughout the Willard community and will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him.
Clyde is survived by his five children, Dwayne (April) Wilson, Darrell (Debra) Wilson, Timothy (Brittany) Wilson, Tabitha C. (James) Newman and Linda Sue (Brian) Simpson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Wilson and Sue Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Linda C. Wilson, who passed away on December 23, 2015; twin brother, Claude Wilson; and sister, Darlis Maxfield.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of his graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Keefer St. Freewill Baptist Fellowship Hall. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
