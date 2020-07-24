Colin and Solomon Grassick
Galion - Colin Alexander Grassick, 28, and Solomon Mathew Grassick, 2, of Galion, passed away unexpectedly while heading home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Colin was born on July 28, 1991 in Mansfield, Ohio, and was looking forward to his upcoming birthday. Colin was a wonderful and devoted father to his three children whom he loved deeply and dearly. He loved his family and his friends. Colin has a wide range of interests and was a life long learner. As he was always researching the answers to subjects he didn't quite know the answers to. He used this wealth of knowledge in his many debates as he would debate over anything and with anyone. Colin enjoyed range shooting, video gaming, poetry and literature with Edgar Allen Poe being his favorite, reading, loved dancing and he enjoyed all types of music. Boating, swimming, and fishing were favorites of Colin's as well, and he was a licensed scuba diver and was taught by his father. Colin was very proud of his work at the sober living home, and was his way of paying it forward.
Colin was survived by his mother, Kristy Lynn Garver of Galion; his father, William Mathew Grassick of Lago Vista, Texas; his fiancé, Sabrina West of Galion; his children, Marley Grassick, Kyla West and Solomon Grassick who passed away with Colin; his sisters, Arysun Grassick of Lago Vista, Texas, Avery Grassick of Round Rock, Texas and Natalie Grassick of Lago Vista, Texas; his paternal grandmother, Donna May Grassick of Ontario; his maternal grandparents, Gary and Diana Garver of Galion; his maternal great-grandmother, Peg Lust of Galion; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, David Eugene
Solomon was born on December 12, 2017. Full of love to share, Solomon greatly adored his sisters and his "Mimi" and "Papa". Smart, full of energy and personality, Solomon quickly won your heart with the twinkle in his eye and his bright smile. He loved to dance and enjoyed singing. He was not a picky eater as Solomon would eat anything. He may have only been given to us shortly on this earth but in his brief two years, Solomon left his mark and a lasting impression in the hearts of everyone of his loved ones.
Solomon leaves behind his mother, Sabrina West; his sisters, Marley Grassick and Kyla West; his paternal grandmother, Kristy Garver of Galion; his paternal grandfather, William Grassick of Lago Vista, Texas; his maternal grandparents, Dennis and Mary West of Mansfield; his great-grandmothers, Wilma Culp of Columbus, Claudette O'Neil of Chillicothe and Donna May Grassick of Ontario; his paternal great-grandparents, Gary and Diana Garver of Galion; a paternal great-great grandmother, Peg Lust of Galion; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Colin Grassick on the same day; and his great-grandfather, Charles West.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:30 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North Galion, Ohio. The memorial service will follow immediately at 11:30 am with Pastor Karen Wagenhals, Pastor Chris Bell and Pastor Paul Walter officiating. The memorial service will be live streamed at galiongracepoint.com
and Grace Point Facebook Page. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the families of Colin and Solomon Grassick.
