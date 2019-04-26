|
Concetta M. "Gracie" Kintz
Lucas - Concetta M. "Gracie" Kintz, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at Brethren Care Brookwood Place in Ashland. She was 98. She was born March 20, 1921 in Mansfield, Ohio to her parents, Carmella and Congetti Santoro, the 10th of 12 children. Her twin sister died in childbirth. She grew up in Mansfield and attended St. Peter's Catholic School. On February 21, 1942 she married John Vincent Kintz, who preceded her in death on March 19, 1971. She worked for Dominion Electric in Mansfield, then Therm-O-Disc until her retirement in November 1985.
She loved music, cooking, and Italian food, but family was her joy. She spent several years living with her daughter and family, so the grandchildren grew up with "Grandma Gracie" as part of the family, always there helping in so many ways, which fostered very close, loving bonds. Grandma Gracie was very proud of her Italian heritage and was quick to make sure you knew she was Italian. She was loving, kind, generous, caring, usually quiet, but with a keen, dry wit, and loved to tease and make others laugh.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene D "Dee Dee" Kintz Culler and a son-in-law, David H. Culler III; three grandchildren, Amy M. (Robert) Sharp of Bellville, David H. (Elizabeth) Culler IV of Aledo, Texas, and Sarah K. (Katie) Culler of Seattle, Washington; five great-grandchildren, Robert J. Sharp, Matthew D. Sharp, Samuel H. Sharp, David H. Culler V., and Victoria A. Culler.
Calling hours will be 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2017 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4065 Mt. Zion Road in Lucas, where Concetta was a member. Pastor Eric Steward will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lucas, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to either Mt. Zion Lutheran Church restoration fund or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019