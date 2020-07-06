Connie Bennett-Roll
Frazeysburg - Connie I. Bennett-Roll, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio, formerly of Frazeysburg, Ohio, died Saturday morning, March 14, 2020 at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Mansfield.
Born November 29, 1941 in Jackson Township of Muskingum County she was the daughter of the late Joshua F. Bennett and Ruth H. (Lentz) Bennett Anderson. Connie was a 1959 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. She was a member of the Frazeysburg Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed cats and reading. She was retired from Untied Telephone Company where she worked for many years as an operator and in management.
Surviving is one son and daughter in-law, David B. Roll and his wife, Melissa Haselman of Leipsic, Ohio; and one brother and sister in-law, Fred and Carla Bennett of Frazeysburg.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband, Byron Roll and her step-father, Arthur Anderson.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. Pastor David McCann will officiate. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Friends may call for one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.