|
|
Connie Fisher
Mansfield - Connie Fisher's approach to life was to give generously, live minimally, and serve others with kindness.
Connie passed away Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.
She was born November 7, 1937 in Saranac, New York. She was raised in New York. Connie attended Ashland University and graduated from New York University earning her bachelor's degree in social work.
An amazing cook, it seemed her house was always filled with the aroma of a home-cooked meal. Chicken and dumplings, strawberry rhubarb pie, and well seasoned pork chops were family favorites.
Connie appreciated nature, and enjoyed watching the surrounding wildlife. At times in her life she raised rabbits and ducks. She also practiced taxidermy and was highly skilled. She enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening, canning her vegetables after the growing season.
A huge sports fan, she cheered for Ohio sports teams including the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes football teams.
Connie found the best deals while thrift shopping. She sewed quilts, dresses, and stuffed animals. Patriotic, she believed in our country and the freedoms that she was blessed with.
More than anything Connie was giving, not just monetarily but sacrificially as well. She will be remembered for her persistence and confident nature. She never backed down on her beliefs and always supported her family.
She is survived by her husband Roger Fisher; children Glenn Matthew "Matty" Fisher, Mario Fisher, Christina (Dave) Dawson, and Michael Fisher; grandchildren Chad Fisher, Zachary Schmid, Benjerman Golden, Cody Schmid, Bryson Fisher, Christian Golden, Shelby Fisher, Taylor Schmid, and Joshua Fisher; Great grandchildren Kynley Golden, Aubrey Fisher, Lily Schmid, and Kolesyn Golden; siblings Saundra Gauthier, Beverly Poole, Ed (Elizabeth) Burke, Joe (Maureen) Burke, and Jack Burke; along with nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father Matthew "Matty" Gauthier and mother Josephine Burke; son Mark Anthony "Tony" Fisher and daughter Michelle Golden; father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Dovie Monak.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at from 11 am - 12 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 12 noon. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Heifer International or St. Labre Indian School may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019