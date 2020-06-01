Connie J. Sowash
Mansfield - Connie J. Sowash, 70, of Mansfield, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Connie was born on July 2, 1949, in Mansfield, to Merle E. and Selina J. (Zook) Sowash. She was employed at Richland Newhope Industries. McElvain Homes was blessed to have Connie since 1991. She blossomed over the years and touched many lives. If you knew Connie, then you knew what she enjoyed: church, coffee, magazines, and the ocean.
She is survived by her long-time roommates; Aaron Shipley, Tim Clark, and Kim Abney; and her special caregivers, Becca "Bucka" Showalter and Linda McGlone; and her special friend, Laurie Jordan.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents.
Private viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. West, Mansfield. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.