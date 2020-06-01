Connie J. Sowash
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie J. Sowash

Mansfield - Connie J. Sowash, 70, of Mansfield, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Connie was born on July 2, 1949, in Mansfield, to Merle E. and Selina J. (Zook) Sowash. She was employed at Richland Newhope Industries. McElvain Homes was blessed to have Connie since 1991. She blossomed over the years and touched many lives. If you knew Connie, then you knew what she enjoyed: church, coffee, magazines, and the ocean.

She is survived by her long-time roommates; Aaron Shipley, Tim Clark, and Kim Abney; and her special caregivers, Becca "Bucka" Showalter and Linda McGlone; and her special friend, Laurie Jordan.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents.

Private viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. West, Mansfield. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved