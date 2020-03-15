|
|
Connie L. (Howell) Kanz
Mansfield - Connie L. (Howell) Kanz, 75, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Connie was born on June 26, 1944, to Clifford C. and Martha A (Jones) Howell. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's of the Snows Catholic Church, and volunteered with luncheons and the festival. She was the matriarch of the family, and loved them unconditionally. She and her husband, Ron, opened their hearts and their home to numerous nieces and nephews, celebrating many family gatherings over the years.
She is survived by siblings, Wilma Holland , Donald (Shirley ) Howell, sisters-in-law, Betty Howell, Caroline Thompson and Shirley Kanz; brother-in-law, David (Jan) Kanz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Kanz; and three siblings, Wanda Holland, Sylvia Steirhoff, and Vernon Howell.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Rd, Mansfield. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church, with Father Matt Frisbee officiating. Burial will take place in the Catholic Section, Mansfield Cemetery. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020