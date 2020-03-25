|
|
Connie Lynn Palm
Lexington - Connie Lynn (Wolford) Palm, age 56 of Lexington, Ohio died early Sunday evening March 22, 2020 as a result of a single car accident in Knox County.
She was born October 10, 1963 to Charles Wolford and Ginger (Ruby)Wolford in Mansfield, Ohio. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1980 and was employed at Benjamin Steel, Mansfield.
Always looking beautiful, Connie had a flair for fashion and jewelry. Having a 'green thumb', her home was besieged with plants. Bowling was her lifelong passion along with having a 'soft heart' for pets. She was an accomplished Harley rider who loved watching racing events and was proud owner her mother's previous 1988 Olds Cutlass. Those who knew her also knew they had a true friend.
She is survived by loving husband of 19 years, Robert Palm; mother Ginger Wolford; brother and sister-in-law David and Nancy Wolford and brother Bret Wolford; stepdaughter and husband Tammy (Palm) Jackson and Delbert; step granddaughter Tori Jackson; step grandmother Marilyn Wolford; other aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends; canine companions Chloe & Remmy; feline companions Harley & Deluxe.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles Wolford and
best friend Sharon Karsmizki.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family with private arrangements. Condolences may be shared with them by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020