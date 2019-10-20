|
Constance Ann Potts Stillion
Lexington - Ann Stillion kept her eyes above. Despite her humble early years and the unfortunate path of her childhood, she kept Christ as her Rock. She applied God's grace to her life and her friendships: Good friends care for each other, close friends understand each other, but true friends stay forever, beyond words, distance and time. Ann Stillion was a True Friend.
Ann Stillion passed into the Lord's care Friday evening October 18, 2019 from Winchester Terrace. She was 94.
Born Constance Ann Thorpe April 19, 1925 in Marysville to Pearl H. and Ruth M. (Mitchell) Thorpe, she was graduated from Marysville High School.
She worked in Mansfield's Leland Hotel (once dancing with Laurel & Hardy), The Mansfield Tire, and T&A Saveway.
She devoted her life to her family and her circle of friends, caring for others, calling on them, sending cards, actively loving on her family - and looked forward to annual trips to Myrtle Beach. She attended Berean Baptist Church and enjoyed reading mysteries, romances and inspirational books.
She is survived by her husband Roger Stillion, whom she married September 13, 1966; her daughter Laura (James) Barr of Mansfield; her son Michael (Deborah) Potts of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren Regina Jeffrey, Roxane (Mark) Duby and Rachelle (Kenneth) Bradshaw all of Franklin, IN, and Matthew Potts of Mansfield; step grandsons Douglas (Mary) Barr of Dublin and Andrew (Karen) Barr of Prescott, AZ; great grandchildren Zachary, Emily, Maddie, Eli, Kayla, Stormy, Brook, Alyssa and Austin; step great grandchildren Lauren, Nicholas, Monica, Victoria and Nathan; great great granddaughter Jazzlyn; half sister Ruthie; sister-in-law Nancy Thorpe of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brother-in-law Philip Bible of Lima; cherished friends Katie & Paul Wehinger of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Hollis Potts, and siblings Katherine White, Winifred Black, Jane Bible, Roger Thorpe and Jim Thorpe.
Her family will receive guests Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where her home-going service will follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Bill Heaton will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions to Hospice of North Central Ohio may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019